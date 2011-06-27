  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Grand Am
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,235
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,235
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,235
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,235
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,235
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Length186.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Curb weight3116 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,235
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,235
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
