Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3091 lbs.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Taupe
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
