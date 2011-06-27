  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3066 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Auburn Mist Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gulf Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silvermist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Taupe
