  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Grand Am
More about the 2000 Grand Am
Overview
See Grand Am Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.1/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3091 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Taupe
See Grand Am Inventory

Related Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles