Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
Amazing car for being almost 12
I purchased my car two years ago with 99,000 miles and it now has 142,000. I have had very minimal repairs. Great car, paint still looks great with the exception of minor paint chips in the hood and bumper. I love the fact this car gives me all the power and response i need. Ive driven friends new Mercedes c230 thats feels gutless and slow to respond compared to my Grand am. I plan on driving the wheels off this car. After being 11 years old, i still catch myself looking at it and admiring the beauty of it. I see lots of grand am gt's on the road and not to sound superficial, but mine is one of the best looking ones on the road. Overall i love this car and get compliments on it all the time!
Not bad at all after all these years
All in all I haven't had to spend much at all on maintenance over the years.. the biggest expense was the intake manifold but that didn't need to be done, just a slow external leak that doesn't harm anything.. dealer sensationalism and gouging.. lesson learned. The blinker contacts are dirty making it blink a lot, the power window just went, the fan doesn't work above 3, the radios display is dead, the power lock on the passenger side is dead.. little electronic things are starting to happen over time that I could fix myself pretty cheap and just might.. but overall I can't complain for having a car last 10 years. Starts first time, every time.. even at 30 below zero. Well built powertrain
GM denotes General Maintainence
What a horrible vehicle. From the day i bought it, it was in the shop for an intake gasket then, a fuel pump, brakes, constant emissions problems, power seat, a/c, cracked exhaust manifold and the problems continue. No wonder imports retain value. With the quality of gm cars, there is no competition for imports. Keep-up the "great" work GM.
Great Car!!!
I absolutly love my Grand Am. I have had only one problem at the dealership - - clogged fuel injectors and (i am told) that is probably the previous owner's fault in putting cheap gas in the car. It's a blast to drive and in my humble opinion, although I might be in the minority, it looks GREAT!
GRAND-AM REVIEW
I LOVE MY CAR.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner