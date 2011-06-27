Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Amazing car for being almost 12 richie_east , 12/15/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my car two years ago with 99,000 miles and it now has 142,000. I have had very minimal repairs. Great car, paint still looks great with the exception of minor paint chips in the hood and bumper. I love the fact this car gives me all the power and response i need. Ive driven friends new Mercedes c230 thats feels gutless and slow to respond compared to my Grand am. I plan on driving the wheels off this car. After being 11 years old, i still catch myself looking at it and admiring the beauty of it. I see lots of grand am gt's on the road and not to sound superficial, but mine is one of the best looking ones on the road. Overall i love this car and get compliments on it all the time! Report Abuse

Not bad at all after all these years sholomar , 04/30/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful All in all I haven't had to spend much at all on maintenance over the years.. the biggest expense was the intake manifold but that didn't need to be done, just a slow external leak that doesn't harm anything.. dealer sensationalism and gouging.. lesson learned. The blinker contacts are dirty making it blink a lot, the power window just went, the fan doesn't work above 3, the radios display is dead, the power lock on the passenger side is dead.. little electronic things are starting to happen over time that I could fix myself pretty cheap and just might.. but overall I can't complain for having a car last 10 years. Starts first time, every time.. even at 30 below zero. Well built powertrain Report Abuse

GM denotes General Maintainence GM JUNK , 12/26/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful What a horrible vehicle. From the day i bought it, it was in the shop for an intake gasket then, a fuel pump, brakes, constant emissions problems, power seat, a/c, cracked exhaust manifold and the problems continue. No wonder imports retain value. With the quality of gm cars, there is no competition for imports. Keep-up the "great" work GM. Report Abuse

Great Car!!! Brian331 , 05/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I absolutly love my Grand Am. I have had only one problem at the dealership - - clogged fuel injectors and (i am told) that is probably the previous owner's fault in putting cheap gas in the car. It's a blast to drive and in my humble opinion, although I might be in the minority, it looks GREAT! Report Abuse