Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Everything Brakes Sosa MKD , 09/05/2002 In 6 months I had a power window control regulator brake and brake the window, then a coolant leak ( a whole load in 24 hours, Air Conditioner compressor died and a lot of other small things like that.

Lemon, stay away, far, far away! Languish , 03/27/2007 7 years I have owned this car I have had to replace the following: 2 alternators 2 batteries 3 driver side power window motors 2 abs sensors 1 heating & a/c fan 1 head gasket and 1 intake manifold gasket 2 times rotor's replaced 2 times rotor's reground STAY AWAY FROM PONTIAC!

WORST CAR EVER jpontiac , 06/26/2013 This is by far the worst car I have ever owned, It sits so low to the ground, in the front it has rusted out all over the wheel wells, and the underneathe, even after washing it once a week in the winter. I have had to replace, exhaust, cat, brakes, rotors, plugs, tires. Its not secure when I drive on dirt roads the dust and dirt comes right into the trunk. Very poor quality and the speakers sound awful

grandam it! sad owner , 08/16/2010 This car is the worst thing ever. Got the car w/105K mi on it back in June 2009. While it's got some giddy-up and handles well, it's kind of horrible not knowing if/when the brakes are going to fail. I've had to put a new ABS motor ($2K) in it, and now, less than 6 months later, the whole braking system is shot. And I'm not talking about shoes and rotors, which it eats like a kid eats candy. It also runs really hot, esp. in summer weather. The AC doesn't work, and the driver's window keeps falling. Also it's an automatic, but can't get it to downshift in to 1st with the shifter, something it should be able to do willingly.