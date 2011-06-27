Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
Everything Brakes
In 6 months I had a power window control regulator brake and brake the window, then a coolant leak ( a whole load in 24 hours, Air Conditioner compressor died and a lot of other small things like that.
Lemon, stay away, far, far away!
7 years I have owned this car I have had to replace the following: 2 alternators 2 batteries 3 driver side power window motors 2 abs sensors 1 heating & a/c fan 1 head gasket and 1 intake manifold gasket 2 times rotor's replaced 2 times rotor's reground STAY AWAY FROM PONTIAC!
WORST CAR EVER
This is by far the worst car I have ever owned, It sits so low to the ground, in the front it has rusted out all over the wheel wells, and the underneathe, even after washing it once a week in the winter. I have had to replace, exhaust, cat, brakes, rotors, plugs, tires. Its not secure when I drive on dirt roads the dust and dirt comes right into the trunk. Very poor quality and the speakers sound awful
grandam it!
This car is the worst thing ever. Got the car w/105K mi on it back in June 2009. While it's got some giddy-up and handles well, it's kind of horrible not knowing if/when the brakes are going to fail. I've had to put a new ABS motor ($2K) in it, and now, less than 6 months later, the whole braking system is shot. And I'm not talking about shoes and rotors, which it eats like a kid eats candy. It also runs really hot, esp. in summer weather. The AC doesn't work, and the driver's window keeps falling. Also it's an automatic, but can't get it to downshift in to 1st with the shifter, something it should be able to do willingly.
Fun to drive
I leased a 99 Grand Am SE for 3 yrs. and was very happy with the car. The V6 engine was powerful, and this car really came packed with a lot of features for the price (power windows/seats, steering-wheel radio controls, cd player, cruise-control, etc.). My only complaint is that the car handled poorly at high speeds (it seemed to have a mind of its own). In the 3 years that I owned it, I had hardly any service problems (a couple minor things that were resolved with 1 trip to the dealer).
