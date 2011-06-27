Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Style Great Engine Stinks Leia , 01/13/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the car with 100,000 miles on it. Within the first year I had to park the car and replace the intake manifold gaskets and the fuel pressure regulator. A year later I had to park it again to find out why the car wouldn't go into park anymore. After taking of the solenoid from the shifter I was able to drive it again only to find the tranny leaking and a major rack and pinion leak. Over all I only got 20,000 miles out of it and sold it as fast as I could. I loved the body style and it was wonderful to drive but to fix it you have to have deep pockets. It's a money pit. I will stay a ford girl after this. Change the engine and I might come back. Report Abuse

A Maintenance Nightmare Speedracer1021 , 10/30/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car after wrecking my 97 Civic. Have only had car for a few months and it has put me down 3 times. Already replaced broken motor mount that caused car to "growl" when accelerating, bad alternator that drained battery and left me stranded in the middle of nowhere, temp sensor and thermostat because car kept overheating, front shocks b/c car started squeaking and bouncing over even the smallest bumps, keyless remote, front brake rotors and brake pads. Right now I am having numerous electrical problems with the car. I really like the car, but I have to get rid of it because I can't afford the maintenance. Wouldn't recommend buying one unless you have the money to maintain it. Report Abuse

Do not buy a pontiac Antonio , 03/25/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After buying the car with around 80K miles, we were told that it was normal wear for the manifold intake to leak. This is the coolant intake. It costs around $700 to fix for a car that has a bluebook of around $4500 best case scenario. This is just for this leak, other problems common. NO LONG TERM reliability at all. Avoid Pontiac at all costs if you need a reliable car. The WORST car I have ever owned and will never, ever buy a Pontiac again, new or used. Report Abuse

Still Blows Me Away joser94 , 11/17/2013 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for a little over a year now after getting it pretty cheap and I love it and hope to have it for years to come. First few months were okay but did a few weird things that required some work to be done to it but no problem because I do just about all of it myself. It growled when accelerating from a stop but surprisingly fun to drive and extremely cozy in the fall and winter! I got 3 months/2000 miles out of it and the engine bearings went bad, guessing the previous owner didn't keep the oil changed. Since then all has been well with it. I have replaced the brake pads and rotors, drums and shoes, mounts and alternator but it makes up for that wit it's power! Report Abuse