  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am GT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Grand Am
More about the 1997 Grand Am
Overview
See Grand Am Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
See Grand Am Inventory

Related Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles