Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Impressed StellaGomez , 11/06/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used from a friend who had bought it used. I have no idea how well it was taken care of before I bought it, but I assume not very well. I have owned it for three years and have yet to have a problem with it. There are interior/cosmetic issues from previous use but it has never been a problem for me. I've driven two hour trips across Michigan several times and never had a problem. This is one tough car. Perfect for a student/young driver who just drives in town and who is on a budget. Report Abuse

1997 Pontiac GRAND AM SE 2 dr 2.4 ltr Automatic larrytauch , 01/22/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We purchased the GRAND AM SE 2dr 2.4 ltr Automatic with 39k January 14th 2014. Runs, Drives, Handles, and Comfortable Vehicle! Report Abuse

Best car ever owned tom , 10/14/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this 97 grand am in fort hood, tx back in 2005, mind you car already 8 years old. Make a long story short 13 years later and 182,000 miles the only thing I have majorly replaced was the cooling intake and flex pipe by manifold. I see a lot of complaints about this car, make a long story short reason this car is at 182,000 and still going change oil right at 3000 miles. Injector cleaner every other fill up, plugs done at every 5000 miles and etc. Once again best car I ever had Report Abuse

Fun to drive! Not fun to maintain! Car Junkie 2010 , 08/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is very fun to drive and is great if you're looking for some fun, but I hope you have money to stick into it. The power windows are junk. Had to replace muffler, needed new brake pads, blinkers wig out on me. Many little things that come with age. With all that being said, very fun to drive. Report Abuse