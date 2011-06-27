Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

96 Grand Am disappointing Ken Stufflebeam , 02/22/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my teenage sons to drive, 98k, SE model, 4-door, 4 cyl, auto. Thought it would be economical and practical transportation. Trans failed at 108k, no heater now - core failure, many repairs required, gas mileage not great for a 4 cyl, 21 city 26 hwy, squeeks, creaks, rattles. In all fairness it was worn out when I got it and you get what you pay for. Report Abuse

Used GT GM User , 06/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my wife a used '96 Grand Am GT with 42,000 miles. I thought that was low milage considering we bought it in '02. I went ahead and purchased an extended warranty, thank god. After owning the vehicle for one week we had to replace the Window motor driver side, the head gasket, the O2 Sensor, and the Alternator. Granted, we purchased used so I don't know how the vehicle was being maintained by the previous owner. But I've heard similar problems with this model from other owners.

Decent for 13 year old car md , 02/24/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $600 last January. I took it to a mechanic before buying it so that I would know there were not any major issues and what to be prepared for in the future. The transmission, motor (although it does need a new motor mount)and other major components seem to be doing well. In the past year I have had to replace the tie rods, CV joints ($500) heater core (300) and serpentine belt. I do not feel that this is to much work to put into an other wise reliable car for the cheap price I paid. I now have 188,000 miles and expect it to continue going strong. I think people who have had back experiences with this or any car did not do their homework or mechanic check before buying

Not a bad little car sims , 04/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a really nice car. The design for price is a plus. It's inexpensive and yet doesn't look like a box. With a little four cylinder engine it can really move too.