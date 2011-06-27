  1. Home
Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

96 Grand Am disappointing

Ken Stufflebeam, 02/22/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for my teenage sons to drive, 98k, SE model, 4-door, 4 cyl, auto. Thought it would be economical and practical transportation. Trans failed at 108k, no heater now - core failure, many repairs required, gas mileage not great for a 4 cyl, 21 city 26 hwy, squeeks, creaks, rattles. In all fairness it was worn out when I got it and you get what you pay for.

Report Abuse

Used GT

GM User, 06/05/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my wife a used '96 Grand Am GT with 42,000 miles. I thought that was low milage considering we bought it in '02. I went ahead and purchased an extended warranty, thank god. After owning the vehicle for one week we had to replace the Window motor driver side, the head gasket, the O2 Sensor, and the Alternator. Granted, we purchased used so I don't know how the vehicle was being maintained by the previous owner. But I've heard similar problems with this model from other owners.

Report Abuse

Decent for 13 year old car

md, 02/24/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for $600 last January. I took it to a mechanic before buying it so that I would know there were not any major issues and what to be prepared for in the future. The transmission, motor (although it does need a new motor mount)and other major components seem to be doing well. In the past year I have had to replace the tie rods, CV joints ($500) heater core (300) and serpentine belt. I do not feel that this is to much work to put into an other wise reliable car for the cheap price I paid. I now have 188,000 miles and expect it to continue going strong. I think people who have had back experiences with this or any car did not do their homework or mechanic check before buying

Report Abuse

Not a bad little car

sims, 04/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a really nice car. The design for price is a plus. It's inexpensive and yet doesn't look like a box. With a little four cylinder engine it can really move too.

Report Abuse

A HORRIBLE CAR

Sandra Poppell, 04/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car, a demo, from a dealer with less than 3000 miles on it. This car is on it's THIRD totally new, transmission at 62,000 miles. All of the window motors and door locks, the coil housing unit (twice), the catalytic converter (twice), power steering unit, water pump and both oxygen sensors were replaced within three years. There have been numerous repairs to gauges, fans, and pressure lines. I've had the car towed twice this year because it starts and then chokes off immediately. They can't find the problem. I got a recall notice today from GM stating a "starting" problem that could cause fire. Great!! I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone.

Report Abuse
