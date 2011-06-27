Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Typical GM experience. Kanchou , 03/06/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful While the interior stuff is nicely located, the seats aren't good for entering and leaving the vehicle. Trunk space is cramped compared to others. Engine response is good when traction control is off. When turned on, there is a noticeable help with rain/ice slippage. Several components around the engine required awkward maintenance; Various sensors, valves, a lead pipe from the AC. . . but the engine itself, as well as transmission were strong. This I've come to find typical in GM engines. Report Abuse

AMAZINGG! grandamgtlover , 11/15/2011 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is AMAZING!! I painted it and it looks like a race car! my car is so fast! I have a cold air intake and dc sports racing exhaust with a cat back. It sounds great. I run a 11 second 1/2 mile! It tops about 105 due to rev reduction. Trans spinns great!

every pennies worth Bryan Mirzaian , 01/12/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My dad bought me this car 10 years ago for little more than $6k with 67k on the odo. 10 years later,I still (hard) drive it daily with over 200k miles. @ 178k pulled a 16.07 sec 1/2 mile having less than $180 in performance parts,& that was with almost a half sec crap start! I use full syn oil, changed timely,& replace the usual parts when they fail. Parts failure is inevitable with any car, its the nature of the beast! But have never had to crack the motor open & thats the more pertinent point. Cost of ownership has been very low.My quad4 motor began smoking V6 GA`s with a $25 cone filter, so not sure why one would choose the heavier V6 that has more moving parts to potentially fail.

3 Vanessa , 07/07/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had nothing but trouble with this car from the moment I have bought including 1 recall for the starter. I have put $4000 worth of work into this car. I have had to replace the brakes about 4 times, replaced the manifold gasket, head gasket, fan belt, tires (twice) roters, strut mound, struts, trasmission line, a/c ...... Please be careful buying this car.