Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.7 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
