Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great, Reliable Car Nissan16 , 04/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car for any college student in need of a reliable car. I have never had a problem with it!

No bad for a third owner theskipman98 , 10/14/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from private owner at tax time for $900. Previous owner had already replaced the water pump before I got it, but had had no problems with the car other than that. (the key to it is DO NOT drive the car while it is overheating, that's why most people had problems with the Quad 4 motor) Since I have owned it, I have put a starter on it ($85 from auto zone lifetime warranty), tune up with air filter(less than $20), Front brake pads ($20), replaced all the speakers to match after market Pioneer XM/CD deck ($75 from Walmart for Rockford Fosgate) Car is not perfect BUT it gets from point A to point B quickly, with good handling, and get 32 MPG doing it.

Good all around car JaSu , 05/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great reliable car. Had problems with power steering pressure line. Dash squeaks and rattles. Shifting cable snap rings and rubber gromets fell off. Front seats could use some lumbar support. Noise in steering unit. Exterior chrome strips fading. Floor mats could be more dependable. Engine very dependable and powerful for a four cylinder w/ 5-speed. Nice gauges and dash design. Good car!

It's been a champ PstarD , 12/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful So let me begin this by saying that I love this car. This car has been in my family for 12 years. This is my first car which my father gave to me when I turned 16. He bought it used and the person before him beat on this car. Over the years my father has put a lot of miles over it due to traveling a lot for work and also going through the long Chicago winters doesn't help the car, but let me tell you this car was always reliable. It's had minor breakdowns like belts breaking but nothing major. The car has over 200,000 miles on it and it has had a lot of parts replaced due to maintenance. But after everything the car still runs like it's always ran.