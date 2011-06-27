  1. Home
Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am SE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.
Curb weight2793 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
