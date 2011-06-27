  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am GT Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.
Curb weight2727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Bright White
