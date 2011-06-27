Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
lemon
I had nothing but trouble with this car. one thing after another, i will say this is longest i went without problem but dont leave this tiny town and don't go more than 3 miles away now. labor on this car is high. My daughter had one with problems and my niece.. but not sure about her experience with it cause she wrecked hers....anyway, mine either blew head gaskets day i got it or they already were. I had a lot of overheating problems. i may have gotten an abused car or bad one i dont know but won't ever own another.thanks. and good luck!
Mine is 4 sale
This is my first car. i have had it for 3 yrs. I had to change the engine that had 156k miles on with a 65k miles. fuel gaug indicater shows half emty when it's actualy empty. This car is for sale so if intersted email me.
Still going after shoulda been dead
My car has 211000 miles on it and the only things that are wrong with it are that people just like to hit my car. The engine is still running smoothly. All I've had to do is change the oil regularly, change the spark plugs, and change out a faulty alternator
Neutral
Rough engine. Tranny replaced and new transmission has same problems. Many of the cars produced with the 3 speed automatic have a problem with the torque convertor or auxilary valve body. Believe me very expensive to fix. Check the trans fluid b4 buy. If it smells burnt BEWARE. Fluid should be blood red with a sweeter smell to it. GoodLuck
Good first car
I bought this car when I was 16 and it was an awesome first car. As long as I kept up on the maintenance, it did just fine. It was a pain to work on because everything under the hood was so crammed together (something quick and easy like changing a headlight turns into 30 minutes of frustration because you can't get your hands down in there). I got a new car after the a/c went out (it's beyond repair) and passed this one on to my little brother. It now has 176,000 miles and still running great.
