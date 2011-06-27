Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(28%)4(46%)3(20%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.0
35 reviews
Hunk of junk

worst pontiac ever, 05/31/2010
Thee car was nice and solid ride engine and trans were strong then little by little everything started to go bad fuel pump coils water pump ( located between the exhaust manifold and the block ( if that tells you anything) now all mounts decided to go out almost forgot the ignition control module front suspension shot out the ac went out in less than 3 months and the car had only 116k miles put it like this the trans out lasted the car

ok car

Average Car, 04/12/2005
This Grand Am is like many others. The quad four engine is very strong for a four cyclinder car, yet is likely to suffer from cracked heads. Luckily we had an extended warranty or it would have been over $1,000 to fix. Car lost performance after 150,000 miles. Always kept up with fluid changes. Would I buy again? No.

lemon

victoria, 08/17/2006
I had nothing but trouble with this car. one thing after another, i will say this is longest i went without problem but dont leave this tiny town and don't go more than 3 miles away now. labor on this car is high. My daughter had one with problems and my niece.. but not sure about her experience with it cause she wrecked hers....anyway, mine either blew head gaskets day i got it or they already were. I had a lot of overheating problems. i may have gotten an abused car or bad one i dont know but won't ever own another.thanks. and good luck!

Mine is 4 sale

hewal, 05/21/2004
This is my first car. i have had it for 3 yrs. I had to change the engine that had 156k miles on with a 65k miles. fuel gaug indicater shows half emty when it's actualy empty. This car is for sale so if intersted email me.

Junkyard Grand Am

Disgusted Buyer, 06/11/2007
This car belongs in a junkyard or I will personally drive it off a very steep cliff myself!! I bought this car about 2 years ago and here's the condition it was in: Barely any brake pad lining left on the front, rotors were warped beyond belief (for some reason these Grand Ams eat brakes like there's no tomorrow), severe steering problems, it overheated on the way home (of course, not on the test drive!), a power-steering fluid leak and at a 4-way stop, it just shut off on its own!!! I bought it to put a few repairs into it, the low miles on it (107,000) and the nice exterior and interior design which I find very attractive on these "cars". I do not recommend this garbage to anyone!

