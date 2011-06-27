Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

Hunk of junk worst pontiac ever , 05/31/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Thee car was nice and solid ride engine and trans were strong then little by little everything started to go bad fuel pump coils water pump ( located between the exhaust manifold and the block ( if that tells you anything) now all mounts decided to go out almost forgot the ignition control module front suspension shot out the ac went out in less than 3 months and the car had only 116k miles put it like this the trans out lasted the car Report Abuse

ok car Average Car , 04/12/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This Grand Am is like many others. The quad four engine is very strong for a four cyclinder car, yet is likely to suffer from cracked heads. Luckily we had an extended warranty or it would have been over $1,000 to fix. Car lost performance after 150,000 miles. Always kept up with fluid changes. Would I buy again? No.

lemon victoria , 08/17/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had nothing but trouble with this car. one thing after another, i will say this is longest i went without problem but dont leave this tiny town and don't go more than 3 miles away now. labor on this car is high. My daughter had one with problems and my niece.. but not sure about her experience with it cause she wrecked hers....anyway, mine either blew head gaskets day i got it or they already were. I had a lot of overheating problems. i may have gotten an abused car or bad one i dont know but won't ever own another.thanks. and good luck!

Mine is 4 sale hewal , 05/21/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my first car. i have had it for 3 yrs. I had to change the engine that had 156k miles on with a 65k miles. fuel gaug indicater shows half emty when it's actualy empty.