Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am GT Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.
Curb weight2846 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
