Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

worked great for the first year caper , 07/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in march of 2001. Good thing it had a warranty, because 2 days after I bought it the lifters went. A oxygen hose sensor also broke, and just recently (about 3 months ago it blew a headgasket. This was stemmed from the car overheating due to two faulty coolant fans. Luckily I did the work to this car myself, and saved myself about $2000.00. When this car runs, it runs great, but if it starts to break down, look out. It is a very sharp looking car and turns all the ladies heads, but the Quad 4 is a total peice of junk!! This car should have been a total recall. Report Abuse

Not much Angela Brown , 08/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Once you get 100,000 mile, get rid of the car. Maintenence will kill you. Report Abuse

Ten Years and Still Going JeffT , 07/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great ride, lots of extras were standard. This was the first year of the redesign that is still being used today! V6 is a must! Would recommend purchasing another one. Report Abuse

Fun little car! Nicole , 02/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love my little Grand Am. We just need a bigger vehicle for taking long trips in. Report Abuse