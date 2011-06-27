  1. Home
Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Grand Am
3.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

worked great for the first year

caper, 07/22/2002
I bought this car in march of 2001. Good thing it had a warranty, because 2 days after I bought it the lifters went. A oxygen hose sensor also broke, and just recently (about 3 months ago it blew a headgasket. This was stemmed from the car overheating due to two faulty coolant fans. Luckily I did the work to this car myself, and saved myself about $2000.00. When this car runs, it runs great, but if it starts to break down, look out. It is a very sharp looking car and turns all the ladies heads, but the Quad 4 is a total peice of junk!! This car should have been a total recall.

Not much

Angela Brown, 08/22/2002
Once you get 100,000 mile, get rid of the car. Maintenence will kill you.

Ten Years and Still Going

JeffT, 07/17/2002
Great ride, lots of extras were standard. This was the first year of the redesign that is still being used today! V6 is a must! Would recommend purchasing another one.

Fun little car!

Nicole, 02/27/2002
I love my little Grand Am. We just need a bigger vehicle for taking long trips in.

Good Investment, but occasional hangups

A Begarly, 12/12/2002
I've had my car for 7 years. Biggest problem was the head gasket. Some problems with the electrical coil. Actually runs well on 3 cylinders (due to coil malfunction). I really love my car. It now has 203,000 miles on it and runs very well. with so much miles you can bet on some problems, but the car has never broke down and left me stranded. It also starts on little juice.

