Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Money well spent! Ann , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Pontiac Grand Am is definitely well worth the money. I bought the Grand Am in 1992 and anticipated having it for about 7 years. I have had it for 10 years now and is currently at 126,000 miles. It has been extremely reliable with only having minor repairs such as replacing brakes and normal maintenance. Report Abuse

High miles, still goin' Wooglin , 04/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my Grand Am for a while, what a workhorse. Im currently sitting at 203,000 miles and counting. This car will not die! Report Abuse

Engine is junk doublejv , 04/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Engine had to be rebuilt around 110,000 miles even with excellant mileage. Report Abuse

Glad its gone arty , 08/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Replaced transmission, brakes, 4 alternators,3 distributors, steering, ignition,4 batteries, steering wheel lock, 2 clutch, fuses for horn and lighter continually blow, outside rubber panels on the side of the vehicle paint is gone, Leaks into the inside the car Placement of the engine makes it hard to work on without removing the manifold Report Abuse