Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
Money well spent!
The Pontiac Grand Am is definitely well worth the money. I bought the Grand Am in 1992 and anticipated having it for about 7 years. I have had it for 10 years now and is currently at 126,000 miles. It has been extremely reliable with only having minor repairs such as replacing brakes and normal maintenance.
High miles, still goin'
I've had my Grand Am for a while, what a workhorse. Im currently sitting at 203,000 miles and counting. This car will not die!
Engine is junk
Engine had to be rebuilt around 110,000 miles even with excellant mileage.
Glad its gone
Replaced transmission, brakes, 4 alternators,3 distributors, steering, ignition,4 batteries, steering wheel lock, 2 clutch, fuses for horn and lighter continually blow, outside rubber panels on the side of the vehicle paint is gone, Leaks into the inside the car Placement of the engine makes it hard to work on without removing the manifold
good ride
I just got this ride it is fun to drive and it is in really good shape.
