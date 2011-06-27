  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.
Curb weight2826 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • White
  • Flame Red
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Met Green Metallic
