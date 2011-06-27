  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.
Curb weight2592 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
