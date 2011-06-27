  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.
Curb weight2508 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Flame Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
