Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
8 reviews
Ran good, but body was rustbucket

Dustin, 07/16/2008
Bought one for $800 at a fairly shady lot. Had 111,000 miles on it, it started and got me to school everyday. It had the 4Tech engine in it (not the horrendous Quad), and I attribute that factor to how well it ran. Some frigid Illinois mornings (-15F), my car, amazingly, was the only one that would start. How it looked was a different story. Got it with no rust, no real dings or anything, but that first winter DESTROYED the body. Rust spreading like an infection on my car body, and glad to read in the reviews that mine wasn't the only one that had the rear shocks break up into the trunk. 2 1/2 years and 30,000 miles later, engine dies. Sold to junk yard for $35. (Trans was still good)

Great Car When Taken Care Of

pontiacmagic, 11/01/2002
I bought this car off of my parents who purchased it new in 1990. They had taken great care of it, and paid attention to every detail. I needed a good reliable car for college, and this was a great find. It looks and runs like brand new, has great power, and has never let me down. Good car if found in good condition.

with a high preformance exuast system

Jason Morgel, 12/16/2002
I got the car in 2001 after I biffed it with my s-10. Of course, the body is all rusted out. The car has only let me down once when the starter when out after work one day. Other problems I had was I cracked the exuaust off behind the cadaylitic converter because I bottomed out while hiting the dips in Holdingford. I later took the cadalytic converter off and replaced it with a cherry bomb glasspack. It's relitivly fast and I had it doing 110. A good reliable vehicle, and I would recommend it to anyone. My heater also dosen't work and I have no time or ambission to fix. I don't care much anymore. I bought a 1996 Grand Prix.

Racer

pd911, 02/21/2003
My Oh so wonderful 1990 Grand Am SE 2 Door coupe is one of the fastest 4 cylinder cars on the road, Or at least it was. The performance of this car was unimaginable thanks to the custom quad turbo I had on it. The only problem was the quad 4 motor cant handle any type of stress. I found myself under the hood weekly working on the engine to keep it running. I would definately recomend this car for someone who doesnt care to much about comfort and likes to work on motors. As for my car its now in the junk heap after I blew the motor for the 6th time. Maybe a quad turbo is just to much for that engine,

Go Pontiac

Boz, 02/24/2003
This car is SWEET! Everyone in my family has owned Pontiacs before, and no one has ever had a single problem with them. There are 3 Grand Am's and one Grand Prix in my house right now, and all of them are different years and styles. I think that I love the 1990-1991 style the best! The car is fun to drive, and still looks like it just came off the showroom floor.

