Used 2009 Pontiac G8 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 G8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Torque248 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,250
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,250
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Blaupunkt premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,250
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,250
4 -way power driver seatyes
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.5 cu.ft.
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3885 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Exterior Colors
  • White Hot
  • Maverick Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Liquid Red
  • Pacific Slate Metallic
  • Stryker Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Onyx, premium cloth
  • Onyx, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,250
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R18 100V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,250
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
