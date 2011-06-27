  1. Home
Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GXP Features & Specs

More about the 2009 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,060
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Performance Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony /Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/50R18 94T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
