Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Value Leader Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,765
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic
  • Black
  • Performance Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
