Used 2007 Pontiac G6 GT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,150
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,150
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,150
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,150
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,150
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony/Morocco, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Taupe, premium cloth
  • Light Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
