Used 2007 Pontiac G6 GTP Features & Specs

More about the 2007 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6300 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Dark Steel Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Morocco, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Taupe, premium cloth
  • Light Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/50R18 94T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
