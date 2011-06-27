  1. Home
Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GTP Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256/384 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque241 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume90.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Crimson Red
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony/Morocco, leather
  • Light Taupe, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
