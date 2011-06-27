  1. Home
Used 2008 Pontiac G5 GT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 G5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
228 watts stereo outputyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Length179.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2991 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Nitrous Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Performance Red Tintcoat
  • Competition Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P205/50R17 90H tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
