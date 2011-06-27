  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Firebird
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,095
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,095
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,095
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room43.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Front track60.7 in.
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight3623 lbs.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Collector Edition Yellow (with Z15 only)
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Camel
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,095
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
