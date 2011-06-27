  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Firebird
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,145
See Firebird Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,145
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,145
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,145
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Height52 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Length193.8 in.
Width74.5 in.
Curb weight3499 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/50R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,145
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Firebird Inventory

Related Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles