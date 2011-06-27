  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.
Rear leg room28.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3341 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Maple Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Taupe
