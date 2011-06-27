  1. Home
Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.
Rear leg room28.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3397 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Bright Red
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
