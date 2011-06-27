Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

Ram Air TA convertible 97 Raggtoppz , 06/13/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great looks, super power, good handling for convertible. the ram air is the only way to go. find a used one in good condition and avg miles. fun to drive, fun to clean, and worth the money (avg 12k to 14k). i'm 6'2 and 275 lbs. its pretty comfortable. it would be perfect for someone a little smaller. Report Abuse

A great American muscle car TransAmChick , 02/25/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful '97 Pontiac Trans Am. Love my baby! I bought this car used (one owner), and it's now 11 years old, but you'd never know it. It's been very dependable and hasn't given me any major problems, except that I go through rotors fairly fast even though I'm not hard on braking. Obviously not recommended for everyone, but it's awesome to drive. It's my daily driver, and I put about 8,000 miles on it annually. Not too good in the snow, but if you've driven RWD before, you'll know what to expect - Traction control helps. If you have a "beater" and can keep a car like this in the garage in the winter, that's the best option. It's a shame GM doesn't make these anymore; they are sorely missed. Report Abuse

My birdie hitman , 09/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful All I can say is if you don't have one GET ONE!!! This is the best car I've ever owned. You will never find more bang for the buck and I think it looks way better than a camaro. Never had any problems with it, and it turns heads everywhere. It may only be worth $20 000 on the market but soeone is going to have to dish out a lot more than that to take it away. The last new ones are WAY too expensive. Won't be letting this go unless someone is willing to pay what I think its worth. Report Abuse

'97 Trans Am Sinurgy , 02/28/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I chose to purchase the Trans Am for two major reasons, looks and performance. It has a very sleek yet muscular look. Also the car is simply fast. Power is always available. For the money I cannot think of a better sports car. It easily out performs the Mustang (yes, even the Cobra) and is certainly more rare. While it's performance is about the same as the Camaro, it looks so much better. To get better performance\looks you'd have to head into Vette\Boxter. Report Abuse