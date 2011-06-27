Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GT Consumer Reviews
Still rollin'
Ordered this car from the assembly line, waited 5 months for it. It was worth the wait. Fun, quick, and easy to look at, I still get compliments. Cheap plastic interior panels were tastefully designed. Minor interior improvements needed to improve overall functionality. Some vibration noise. Exterior is aggressive enough to intimidate other sports cars, yet refined enough to drive take to diner. Water pump sprung a leak at 80K. No other service required. I love this car! Don't ever want to sell.
Fast, fun, but NOT an everyday driver
It's a poor man's Corvette! The LT1 engine is marvelous, it makes a ton of torque (325 ft/lbs) and is a joy to drive. I don't put many miles on mine (<4000/yr), but it seems to be holding up fairly well. As is typical for GM cars, body fit is terrible. The driver's side window won't roll up all the way with the door open. This is on a garaged and pampered car! There's been a loud clunk in the rear since day one, can't find it, but it's persisted.
I Own One, Trust me!
On a damp Rd I excelerated only a little bit & car lost traction.I WAS careful-still happened.Massive body damage-very small collision. Its nearly impossible to clean under & around seats & any inevitable spills into gear shifter that the design of car provokes.
My Personal Batmobile
I have owned my Firebird Trans Am GT for 13 years. Powerful, fun and more power than I should have. Doesn't fit in with transporting kids, though I used to have the childcare seat in the backseat. Few repairs (muffler, radiator) and great value. The 8 cyl 5.7L will spin out still on too strong an acceleration while on a curve or a curve with wet road while punching it. Nothing beats the sound of the engine idling. Low gas mileage, but better than my GMC Envoy. Point of nose is so far forward and out of driver's vision that it is forever getting dinged and dented. Wider than one would expect.
Trans Am GT
This is without a doubt the best car to buy for the money. It's fast, fun, and reliable. I can't believe that they stopped making them.
