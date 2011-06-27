  1. Home
Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length195.2 in.
Curb weight3441 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Yellow
