Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle32.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.
Length188.1 in.
Curb weight3318 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
