Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Curb weight3678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.
Length202.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Tintcoat
  • White-Gold Tricoat
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Ice Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles