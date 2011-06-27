  1. Home
Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Bonneville
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,020
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,020
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,020
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,020
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Length202.6 in.
Curb weight3716 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,020
17 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,020
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
