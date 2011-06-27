  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Bonneville
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,190
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,190
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,190
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,190
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Length202.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3678 lbs.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ivory White
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
