  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Bonneville
More about the 2000 Bonneville
Overview
See Bonneville Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Topaz Gold Firemist
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Red-Violet Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
See Bonneville Inventory

Related Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles