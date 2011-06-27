  1. Home
Used 1999 Pontiac Bonneville SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Length200.5 in.
Width74.5 in.
Curb weight3587 lbs.
