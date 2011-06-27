  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville SE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.5 in.
Curb weight3446 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Topaz Firemist
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
