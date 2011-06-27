  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Bonneville
  4. Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Bonneville
More about the 1998 Bonneville
Overview
See Bonneville Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Length202.1 in.
Width74.5 in.
Curb weight3587 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Topaz Firemist
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright White
See Bonneville Inventory

Related Used 1998 Pontiac Bonneville SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles