Used 1995 Pontiac Bonneville Consumer Reviews

me bonne lass lionel , 04/13/2010 139263 of 139263 people found this review helpful The car overall is a gem, it's older so i obviously expect repairs. Think of it this way get a newer car that looks ordinary and is basic or get an older car and spend a little money to make good as new and it'll be different in so many ways compared to the new ordinary ones. overall very solid, always getting compliments on it. Report Abuse

Good car April , 04/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car 6 years ago with 50000 miles on it. Runs like a dream. Replaced motor at 90000 miles not because the motor was bad but because the intake manifold line busted and leaked all over the motor. Would recommend anyone who had this vehicle to replace the original intake manifold line. Report Abuse

'95 Pontiac Bonneville tony C. , 08/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is in excellent condition and has spent theworse winter months in a garage. A real great driving experience and much fun to drive. It has most of the bells and whistles. Report Abuse

2nd one I have owned, 1st one 1992 lana_barcelos , 09/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I think that this is a great car all around. To me comfort is right in sink with reliability. The two in mind you cant go wrong. And these cars are afordable. Maintenence is afordable. Report Abuse