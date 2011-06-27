Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$1,803
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,593
|$1,878
|Average
|$760
|$1,171
|$1,394
|Rough
|$478
|$749
|$910
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$1,879
|$2,150
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,659
|$1,904
|Average
|$863
|$1,220
|$1,413
|Rough
|$543
|$781
|$922
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,745
|$2,081
|Clean
|$958
|$1,541
|$1,843
|Average
|$699
|$1,133
|$1,368
|Rough
|$440
|$725
|$893