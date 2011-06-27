  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville SSE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.2 in.
Curb weight3507 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
