Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Bonneville
4.7
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Classy old car

Michael, 12/06/2016
SE 4dr Sedan
My 93 Bonnie has been in my family for 20+ years. I've owned it personally since 2013. Has power mirrors, automatic headlights, sunroof, and power seats. Great visibility. Acceleration is adequate. My mileage is 16-18 city and 27-30 highway. Great highway cruiser; VERY comfortable and roomy. I think the styling of this car was way ahead of its time - still looks clean and respectable two decades later (I also like the dash layout a lot). The only downsides I can think of are poor handling and turning radius (no U-turns in this car!). It's had plenty of repairs in the last four years (lots of hoses/lines have been replaced, along with sensors and fuel pump) but that's expected at its age. No problems at all with engine or transmission. 3800s are wonderful. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a car that's inexpensive, roomy, comfortable, and gets better gas mileage than almost any other large car. It's been fantastic for me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It is a blast to drive!

Blast=power+handling, 03/20/2002
I bought the car used with relatively high-mileage. I was a little concern about the mileage but after I spoke to GM dealers, taxi drivers, my concern about the engine and drive train become less and less. It is a blast to drive. Handling is excellent plus with traction control you can't beat it. Excellent dash board layout head and tail lamp closed circuit monitoring for burnt light bulb.

What a Car!

Travis Filing, 01/23/2003
I have owned this car for five years and have put on 120,000 miles on top of the 50,000 it came with. when I bought the car in 98 I replaced the alternator, then replaced it again in 2001 and last year I replaced the brakes. THAT'S IT!!!

10 year old SSE and still going strong

74wiu75, 07/31/2003
When I bought this SSE, the dealer 2 red Grand Prix 2-doors, 5 red Grand Am 2-doors and a the white SSE. Dom "The Snake" Purdome drove the car during his farewell visit to the Sears Nationals in Topeka, Ks. We took delivery on the car. The first 30,000 miles were put on the car between Topeka and KC driving to and from work. The car got broken in right. The Great White has gotten 34 miles per gallon on long trips. At 131,000 miles she has gone through 4 alternators, three sets of tires, 3 sets of brakes, and two sets of struts and shocks. The car still has the original computer and everything else.

Great for high mileage drivers

HighMileageUser, 01/13/2004
I drive close to 40,000 miles a year. Combined HWY/CITY driving. I get oil changes every 3,000 miles, and have to replace the brake pads once a year. That's absolutely all for maintenance! I love this car. Close to 200,000 miles and I wouldn't trade it in for anything. Very pleased owner. Have driven cross country, and easily averaged 450+ miles per tank!! Normal city/hwy for me is 325 per tank. Safe car too!

